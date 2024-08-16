Bushra Bibi found guilty in May 9 cases, summoned for 8-day remand

Bushra Bibi, the wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and former First Lady, has been declared guilty in connection with the May 9th incidents, according to police reports.

Sources report that the police have requested an 8-day physical remand for Bushra Bibi in relation to 12 separate cases. In response, the Anti-Terrorism Court has summoned her on August 17. The court has directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) investigation team to present Bushra Bibi at the court by 8 AM on Saturday. A decision regarding her physical remand is expected to be made the following day.

The police have completed their initial investigation into the May 9th cases, finding Bushra Bibi culpable. Judge Malik Ijaz Asif has overseen the hearings related to the requests from twelve police stations.

Bushra Bibi has been implicated based on statements from PTI dissidents Saadqat Abbasi, Wasiq Qayyum, and Umar Tanveer Butt. The court has also requested the police to provide the initial investigation report and evidence of her involvement.

She faces charges related to attacks on the GHQ, Gate 4, and the Army Museum, as well as incidents of vandalism at metro stations and arson at sensitive buildings in Saddar. Additionally, Bushra Bibi is accused in cases involving destruction and vandalism in Murree Road, Taxila, Hazro, and Attock.