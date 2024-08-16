Search

Pakistan

Bushra Bibi found guilty in May 9 cases, summoned for 8-day remand

08:22 PM | 16 Aug, 2024
bushra bibi

Bushra Bibi, the wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and former First Lady, has been declared guilty in connection with the May 9th incidents, according to police reports.

Sources report that the police have requested an 8-day physical remand for Bushra Bibi in relation to 12 separate cases. In response, the Anti-Terrorism Court has summoned her on August 17. The court has directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) investigation team to present Bushra Bibi at the court by 8 AM on Saturday. A decision regarding her physical remand is expected to be made the following day.

The police have completed their initial investigation into the May 9th cases, finding Bushra Bibi culpable. Judge Malik Ijaz Asif has overseen the hearings related to the requests from twelve police stations.

Bushra Bibi has been implicated based on statements from PTI dissidents Saadqat Abbasi, Wasiq Qayyum, and Umar Tanveer Butt. The court has also requested the police to provide the initial investigation report and evidence of her involvement.

She faces charges related to attacks on the GHQ, Gate 4, and the Army Museum, as well as incidents of vandalism at metro stations and arson at sensitive buildings in Saddar. Additionally, Bushra Bibi is accused in cases involving destruction and vandalism in Murree Road, Taxila, Hazro, and Attock.

Pakistan

08:58 PM | 16 Aug, 2024

Congo virus case reported in Quetta

08:22 PM | 16 Aug, 2024

Bushra Bibi found guilty in May 9 cases, summoned for 8-day remand

07:57 PM | 16 Aug, 2024

Sindh announces public holiday on August 20

07:18 PM | 16 Aug, 2024

TCL inaugurates first flagship store in Gujranwala, showcasing ...

06:40 PM | 16 Aug, 2024

Punjab government slashes electricity bills by Rs 14 per unit

06:20 PM | 16 Aug, 2024

Pakistan tightens precautions at airports amid monkeypox fears

Pakistan

09:05 AM | 15 Aug, 2024

Rs1500 Prize Bond list August 2024; Check online draw result here

07:50 PM | 15 Aug, 2024

1500 Prize Bond complete draw list of August 2024

09:22 AM | 15 Aug, 2024

Rs100 prize bond list August 2024 - Check Online Draw Results

11:32 AM | 15 Aug, 2024

YouTuber Aun Ali Khosa, ardent critic of coalition govt, kidnapped in ...

07:14 PM | 15 Aug, 2024

100 prize bond complete draw list August 2024 is here

09:48 AM | 15 Aug, 2024

Ex-Army Chiefs Raheel Sharif, Kayani attend COAS Asim Munir’s ...

Advertisement

Latest

09:35 PM | 16 Aug, 2024

Indian rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh's new album features 2 Pakistani artists

Gold & Silver

02:56 PM | 16 Aug, 2024

Gold registers recovery in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 16 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 16, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On Friday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.7 and selling rate was 305.9.

British Pound rate stayed at 357.8 for buying, and 360 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.9 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.9.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.2 280.5
Euro EUR 303.7 305.9
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.8 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.9 74.6
Australian Dollar AUD 183.8 187.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.1 743.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.8 207.15
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.69
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.35 910.5
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.75 59.55
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.4 728.5
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.27 26.57
Swiss Franc CHF 319.5 324.5
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: