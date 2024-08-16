Mehwish Hayat hints at possible cameo in 'Emily in Paris'

Renowned Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat has set social media abuzz with the latest photos featuring her with French actor Lucas Bravo and the producer of the popular Netflix series Emily in Paris. The images, shared by Hayat on her official Instagram account, were taken on the set of the series and show her in high spirits alongside Bravo, who plays Gabriel, and other members of the production team.
In her Instagram post, Hayat expressed her enthusiasm about being on set with Bravo and the producer, stating, "It was wonderful to be on the set of Emily in Paris with Lucas Bravo and the team." She also shared her excitement for the upcoming season of the show, revealing that she, like many fans, is eagerly awaiting its premiere.
Fans are speculating that Hayat might be making a cameo in the new season, given her remarks about the inclusion of "Pakistani spices" in Gabriel's love life. While Hayat has yet to confirm any details about her involvement in the series, her playful hint has fueled rumors of her potential entry into the beloved show.
In 2020, Hayat publicly admitted her admiration for Lucas Bravo, calling him her celebrity crush. The recent social media post has reignited interest in this connection, adding to the anticipation surrounding the new season of Emily in Paris.
Stay tuned for more updates as the new season approaches and whether Hayat's appearance will become a reality.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 16, 2024 in open market.
On Friday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.7 and selling rate was 305.9.
British Pound rate stayed at 357.8 for buying, and 360 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.9 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.9.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|303.7
|305.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.8
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.9
|74.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.8
|187.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.1
|743.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.8
|207.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.35
|910.5
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.4
|728.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.5
|324.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
