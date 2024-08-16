Congo virus case reported in Quetta

A new case of the Congo virus has been reported in Quetta, where a 42-year-old woman has been admitted to the isolation ward at Fatima Jinnah Hospital.

This marks the 20th case of the Congo virus in Balochistan this year, with four fatalities reported so far in 2024. Another Congo virus case was reported in the provincial capital of Balochistan on Thursday.

Earlier, an 18-year-old boy diagnosed with the Congo virus passed away in Peshawar. He was admitted to Khyber Teaching Hospital on May 17 and tested positive for the virus on May 18. Sources revealed that the patient had been suffering from symptoms like high fever, body aches, and vomiting and had recently traveled to Punjab to purchase animals.

It’s important to note that the National Institute of Health (NIH) has issued advisories for the prevention and control of Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF). Given the high risk of disease transmission, it is crucial to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to interrupt the spread of CCHF.

CCHF is caused by the tick-borne Nairovirus. The virus is carried by animals such as cattle, goats, sheep, and hares, and it can be transmitted to humans through tick bites or contact with infected blood or tissues, particularly during and immediately after the slaughter of animals.

