Indian rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh's new album features 2 Pakistani artists

Web Desk
09:35 PM | 16 Aug, 2024
Two Pakistani artists, Wahab Bugti and Sahiban, are featured in Indian rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh's upcoming album, Glory, which will is scheduled for release on August 26.

Hirdesh Singh, better known as Yo Yo Honey Singh, recently announced his 18-track "home-grown international" album, which includes collaborations with several international artists. Bugti is featured on the track "Beeba" alongside Italian singer Laïoung, while Sahiban is featured on "Rap God" along with Handles.

In a statement shared with Telegraph India, Singh described Glory as "a musical diary of my journey over the years, blending sounds and styles that defy limits." He added, "This album is all about crossing borders and setting new trends. Dropping it on the 10th anniversary of Desi Kalakaar adds an extra layer of magic. Trust me, this is going to be a musical explosion."

Both Bugti and Sahiban are recognized as Coke Studio artists. Season 15 producer Xulfi highlighted their inclusion in Glory in an Instagram post, saying, "Cheers to the new timelines art can create. Infinite love to the bridges being made. Our artists from Sibi, Balochistan, and Thar, Sindh being represented here is extraordinarily beautiful."

Bugti gained widespread acclaim for his hit "Kana Yaari," which featured Kaifi Khalil and Eva B in Coke Studio Season 14, while Sahiban is part of the Marvi-Sahiban duo and was featured in Season 15's "Aayi Aayi."
 

