Indian rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh's new album features 2 Pakistani artists

Two Pakistani artists, Wahab Bugti and Sahiban, are featured in Indian rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh's upcoming album, Glory, which will is scheduled for release on August 26.
Hirdesh Singh, better known as Yo Yo Honey Singh, recently announced his 18-track "home-grown international" album, which includes collaborations with several international artists. Bugti is featured on the track "Beeba" alongside Italian singer Laïoung, while Sahiban is featured on "Rap God" along with Handles.
In a statement shared with Telegraph India, Singh described Glory as "a musical diary of my journey over the years, blending sounds and styles that defy limits." He added, "This album is all about crossing borders and setting new trends. Dropping it on the 10th anniversary of Desi Kalakaar adds an extra layer of magic. Trust me, this is going to be a musical explosion."
Both Bugti and Sahiban are recognized as Coke Studio artists. Season 15 producer Xulfi highlighted their inclusion in Glory in an Instagram post, saying, "Cheers to the new timelines art can create. Infinite love to the bridges being made. Our artists from Sibi, Balochistan, and Thar, Sindh being represented here is extraordinarily beautiful."
Bugti gained widespread acclaim for his hit "Kana Yaari," which featured Kaifi Khalil and Eva B in Coke Studio Season 14, while Sahiban is part of the Marvi-Sahiban duo and was featured in Season 15's "Aayi Aayi."
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 16, 2024 in open market.
On Friday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.7 and selling rate was 305.9.
British Pound rate stayed at 357.8 for buying, and 360 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.9 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.9.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|303.7
|305.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.8
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.9
|74.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.8
|187.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.1
|743.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.8
|207.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.35
|910.5
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.4
|728.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.5
|324.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
