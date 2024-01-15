Islamabad Weather Update: Foggy conditions persist in capital amid biting cold

Met Office predicted mainly cold and dry weather for the capital and most parts of Pakistan on Monday.

As per the synoptic situation, continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan.

Under the current weather conditions, frost is expected at a few places in Pothohar region including Islamabad in the early.

Islamabad Temperature Today

On Monday, the daytime temperature is likely to remain below normal in Islamabad and parts of Punjab due to incessant fog. At noon the mercury was recorded at 15 degrees.

Islamabad Rain Update

PMD said there are no chances of rain in Islamabad, Rawalpindi or in Potohar region.

Islamabad Air Quality

Met Office advised people to be cautious during travel, especially on motorways, during foggy weather.

Pakistan Weather Outlook

Dense fog is likely to continue over the plain areas of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh during next 02 days. Citizens are advised to be cautious. Day temperatures are likely to remain below normal in most parts of Punjab due to dense fog.

However, the minimum temperatures recorded were -1°C in Quetta, 1°C in Islamabad, -1°C in Chitral, -2°C in Dir, -5°C in Skardu, and -2°C in Rawalakot.