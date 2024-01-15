Islamabad Weather Update: Foggy conditions persist in capital amid biting cold

Met Office predicted mainly cold and dry weather for the capital and most parts of Pakistan on Monday.
As per the synoptic situation, continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan.
Under the current weather conditions, frost is expected at a few places in Pothohar region including Islamabad in the early.
On Monday, the daytime temperature is likely to remain below normal in Islamabad and parts of Punjab due to incessant fog. At noon the mercury was recorded at 15 degrees.
PMD said there are no chances of rain in Islamabad, Rawalpindi or in Potohar region.
Met Office advised people to be cautious during travel, especially on motorways, during foggy weather.
Pakistan Weather Outlook
Dense fog is likely to continue over the plain areas of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh during next 02 days. Citizens are advised to be cautious. Day temperatures are likely to remain below normal in most parts of Punjab due to dense fog.
However, the minimum temperatures recorded were -1°C in Quetta, 1°C in Islamabad, -1°C in Chitral, -2°C in Dir, -5°C in Skardu, and -2°C in Rawalakot.
LAHORE – Pakistani currency remained stable against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other currencies on Monday.
On the first day of the week, US dollar was quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.
Euro comes down to 306.5 for buying and 309.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357.5 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|306.5
|309.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.5
|360.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|187.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|748.26
|756.26
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.5
|209.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.45
|39.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.3
|41.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.99
|36.34
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2.15
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|914.97
|923.97
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.59
|61.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.03
|177.03
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.16
|27.46
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|730.83
|738.83
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.29
|77.99
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|328.79
|331.29
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.02
|8.17
KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan saw an increase on Sunday amid a positive trend in the international market.
On Sunday, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan stands at Rs221,000 per tola, and 10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs189,480.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price for today stands at Rs202,582, 21 karat rate at Rs193,375 and 18k gold rate at Rs165,750.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Karachi
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Islamabad
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Peshawar
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Quetta
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Sialkot
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Attock
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Gujranwala
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Jehlum
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Multan
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Gujrat
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Nawabshah
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Chakwal
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Hyderabad
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Nowshehra
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Sargodha
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Faisalabad
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Mirpur
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.