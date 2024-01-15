Search

Rupee continues to strengthen against US dollar, dips below 280 in interbank

10:59 AM | 15 Jan, 2024
Rupee continues to strengthen against US dollar, dips below 280 in interbank
Source: File Photo

Pakistani rupee continues its upward trajectory on Monday against the US dollar during morning trade in the interbank market.

In the early hours of trading, the local currency registered some gain against the greenback, moving 0.21pc in the inter-bank market.

Before noon, the local currency improved by Rs0.58, and the current rate at 279.78.  

PKR continued its upward trajectory against US dollar, appreciating by Rs1.04 or 0.37pc to settle at 280.36 against the USD in inter-bank market.

Rupee's merry run has been linked with announcement of staff-level agreement (SLA) between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on first review of the Stand-by Arrangement (SBA).

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 15 January 2024

Web Desk

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 15 January 2024

LAHORE – Pakistani currency remained stable against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other currencies on Monday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On the first day of the week, US dollar was quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.

Euro comes down to 306.5 for buying and 309.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357.5 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 15 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.9  282.15 
Euro EUR 306.5 309.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.5 360.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 186 187.85
Bahrain Dinar BHD 748.26 756.26
Canadian Dollar CAD 207.5 209.5
China Yuan CNY 39.45 39.85
Danish Krone DKK 41.3 41.7
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.99 36.34
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.94 2.15
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 914.97 923.97
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.59 61.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.03 177.03
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.16 27.46
Omani Riyal OMR 730.83 738.83
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.29 77.99
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.77
Swiss Franc CHF 328.79 331.29
Thai Bhat THB 8.02 8.17

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates increase in Pakistan; Check today gold price for 14 January 2024

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan saw an increase on Sunday amid a positive trend in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 14 January 2024

On Sunday, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan stands at Rs221,000 per tola, and 10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs189,480.

Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price for today stands at Rs202,582, 21 karat rate at Rs193,375 and 18k gold rate at Rs165,750.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Karachi PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Islamabad PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Peshawar PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Quetta PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Sialkot PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Attock PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Gujranwala PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Jehlum PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Multan PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Bahawalpur PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Gujrat PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Nawabshah PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Chakwal PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Hyderabad PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Nowshehra PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Sargodha PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Faisalabad PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Mirpur PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465

