Twitter flooded with memes over Kylie Jenner's latest photo shoot
Share
Kylie Jenner excitedly announced the launch of her new Kylie Cosmetics leopard collection earlier this week.
Sharing some sizzling new pictures on her Instagram, the beauty mogul was seen covered in animal print as she showcased various makeup looks. The key color scheme of the collection appears to be bronze and neutrals.
However, one of Jenner's looks, including a smokey eye and super glossy lips, has grabbed Twitter's attention and people can't stop making hilarious memes on the reality TV star's not-so-ultra glamorous picture.
Therapist: lebanese kylie jenner isn’t real— 🦇hiba🦇 (@QueenHibou) October 29, 2020
Kaylah Jannar: https://t.co/upJzpCzDKP
kylie jenner for glory henna😍😍 pic.twitter.com/o0nP53nXtr— 𝓃𝒶𝓈🍒 (@nassquik) October 29, 2020
Those Kylie Jenner comparisons to haifa wehbe and arab ad girls memes are KILLING MEEEE HELP pic.twitter.com/ft3DC2cRjO— ٌ (@taylorc0ck) October 29, 2020
Sajida Obeid walked so Kylie Jenner could run pic.twitter.com/kR664y7ltI— its a me mimi (@maqflurry) October 29, 2020
these pictures of kylie jenner look like the type of pics you would find all over an old hair salon pic.twitter.com/OSywDxevBY— ܬܥܡܗܖ julie (@sadsyriac) October 28, 2020
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
- COVID19 claims 11 more lives in Pakistan, infects 807 in a day10:38 AM | 31 Oct, 2020
- Death toll climbs to 26, over 800 injured as strong earthquake hits ...10:12 AM | 31 Oct, 2020
-
- Terrorism threat: KPK urges opposition to postpone Peshawar rally09:37 AM | 31 Oct, 2020
- AI demands India to stop its suppression of dissent in IIOJK09:02 AM | 31 Oct, 2020
- Shaniera Akram is super excited about Turkish Chef Burak Ozdemir's ...03:07 PM | 30 Oct, 2020
- Twitter flooded with memes over Kylie Jenner's latest photo shoot02:21 PM | 30 Oct, 2020
- Eid Milad-un-Nabi: Pakistani celebs wish fans & followers on social ...12:37 PM | 30 Oct, 2020
- Life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) is beacon of light for whole universe: ...09:03 AM | 30 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan up 6 places on Global Hunger Index 202004:18 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- Top 6 Pakistani dramas that are on everyone’s watch list12:21 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- PM Imran asks Tiger Force volunteers to regularly check eatables’ ...05:08 PM | 11 Oct, 2020