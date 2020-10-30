Twitter flooded with memes over Kylie Jenner's latest photo shoot

02:21 PM | 30 Oct, 2020
Twitter flooded with memes over Kylie Jenner's latest photo shoot
Kylie Jenner excitedly announced the launch of her new Kylie Cosmetics leopard collection earlier this week.

Sharing some sizzling new pictures on her Instagram, the beauty mogul was seen covered in animal print as she showcased various makeup looks. The key color scheme of the collection appears to be bronze and neutrals.

However, one of Jenner's looks, including a smokey eye and super glossy lips, has grabbed Twitter's attention and people can't stop making hilarious memes on the reality TV star's not-so-ultra glamorous picture.

