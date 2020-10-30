Twitter flooded with memes over Kylie Jenner's latest photo shoot

Kylie Jenner excitedly announced the launch of her new Kylie Cosmetics leopard collection earlier this week.

Sharing some sizzling new pictures on her Instagram, the beauty mogul was seen covered in animal print as she showcased various makeup looks. The key color scheme of the collection appears to be bronze and neutrals.

However, one of Jenner's looks, including a smokey eye and super glossy lips, has grabbed Twitter's attention and people can't stop making hilarious memes on the reality TV star's not-so-ultra glamorous picture.

Therapist: lebanese kylie jenner isn’t real



Kaylah Jannar: https://t.co/upJzpCzDKP — 🦇hiba🦇 (@QueenHibou) October 29, 2020

Those Kylie Jenner comparisons to haifa wehbe and arab ad girls memes are KILLING MEEEE HELP pic.twitter.com/ft3DC2cRjO — ٌ (@taylorc0ck) October 29, 2020

Sajida Obeid walked so Kylie Jenner could run pic.twitter.com/kR664y7ltI — its a me mimi (@maqflurry) October 29, 2020

these pictures of kylie jenner look like the type of pics you would find all over an old hair salon pic.twitter.com/OSywDxevBY — ܬܥܡܗܖ julie (@sadsyriac) October 28, 2020

