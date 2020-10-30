1st ODI: Pakistan lose 4 in 34 overs in against Zimbabwe at Pindi Stadium

RAWALPINDI – Babar Azam won the toss and decided to bat against Zimbabwe in the first ODI of a three-match series here on Friday in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan kick-starts its Cricket World Cup Super League campaign with the first international match in the home series without spectators.

Pakistan and Zimbabwe have faced each other 59 times. The Greenshirts have won 52 and lost four of those encounters with one tie and two no-results.

The weather in Rawalpindi is expected to be dry and clear throughout the series.

Teams

Pakistan

Abid Ali, Imam ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

Zimbabwe

Sikandar Raza, Brian Chari, Chamu Chibhabha, Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Carl Mumba, Tendai Chisoro, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava

Match officials

Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza (on-field umpires), Asif Yaqoob (third umpire), Rashid Riaz (fourth umpire); Javed Malik (match referee).