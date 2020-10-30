Punjab announces Rs5bn relief package for affectees of Hafeez Centre
12:58 PM | 30 Oct, 2020
Punjab announces Rs5bn relief package for affectees of Hafeez Centre
LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Thursday announced a Rs5 billion relief package for affectees of the Hafeez Centre.

Buzdar announced the package at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).

Punjab government will provide soft loans to 207 affectees in collaboration with the Punjab Bank to help resume their businesses. Around Rs 1.6 billion will be given as a subsidy of mark-up, he said.

Buzdar said the BOP has also offered the traders 135 shops at its IT Tower Lahore on affordable terms. The bank would provide flexible solutions on matters pertaining to the renovation of dilapidated premises, purchase of new shop and for purchase of inventory or stocks to restart business activities.

Punjab Information Minister Fiazul Hassan Chohan, Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht, LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah, Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed khan, Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry, Bank of Punjab President Zafar Masood, SAARC Chamber of Commerce President Iftikhar Ali Malik, former LCCI presidents Almas Hyder, Muhammad Ali Mian, Irfan Iqbal Sheikh and former senior vice president Ali Hussam Asghar were also present on the occasion, according to a statement issued by the chamber.

 

