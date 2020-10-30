Punjab announces Rs5bn relief package for affectees of Hafeez Centre
Share
LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Thursday announced a Rs5 billion relief package for affectees of the Hafeez Centre.
Buzdar announced the package at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).
Punjab government will provide soft loans to 207 affectees in collaboration with the Punjab Bank to help resume their businesses. Around Rs 1.6 billion will be given as a subsidy of mark-up, he said.
Buzdar said the BOP has also offered the traders 135 shops at its IT Tower Lahore on affordable terms. The bank would provide flexible solutions on matters pertaining to the renovation of dilapidated premises, purchase of new shop and for purchase of inventory or stocks to restart business activities.
Punjab Information Minister Fiazul Hassan Chohan, Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht, LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah, Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed khan, Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry, Bank of Punjab President Zafar Masood, SAARC Chamber of Commerce President Iftikhar Ali Malik, former LCCI presidents Almas Hyder, Muhammad Ali Mian, Irfan Iqbal Sheikh and former senior vice president Ali Hussam Asghar were also present on the occasion, according to a statement issued by the chamber.
- ‘She is my soulmate’ – PM Imran expresses love for wife Bushra ...10:49 AM | 31 Oct, 2020
- Ameer Gillani pays tribute to his drama 'Sabaat' by releasing an ...10:45 AM | 31 Oct, 2020
- COVID19 claims 11 more lives in Pakistan, infects 807 in a day10:38 AM | 31 Oct, 2020
- Death toll climbs to 26, over 800 injured as strong earthquake hits ...10:12 AM | 31 Oct, 2020
-
-
- Shaniera Akram is super excited about Turkish Chef Burak Ozdemir's ...03:07 PM | 30 Oct, 2020
- Twitter flooded with memes over Kylie Jenner's latest photo shoot02:21 PM | 30 Oct, 2020
- Life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) is beacon of light for whole universe: ...09:03 AM | 30 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan up 6 places on Global Hunger Index 202004:18 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- Top 6 Pakistani dramas that are on everyone’s watch list12:21 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- PM Imran asks Tiger Force volunteers to regularly check eatables’ ...05:08 PM | 11 Oct, 2020