Ahad Raza Mir all set to appear in season two of ‘World On Fire’

Pakistani heartthrob Ahad Raza Mir is gearing up for another international project after Netflix's original series Resident Evil and needless to say, fans are overjoyed.

The Yakeen ka Safar actor will star in World on Fire Season 2 in a supporting role, alongside original cast members Lesley Manville as Robina, Jonah Hauer-King as Harry, Julia Brown as Lois, and Zofia Wichlacz as Kasia.

Moreover, Mir is not the only new entry as actors Mark Bonnar and Gregg Sulkin have been roped in too. The casting is expected to be announced in due course. Blake Harrison, Eugénie Derouand, Eryk Biedunkiewicz, and Cel Spellman will also be returning to the project.

World on Fire season 2 seems to be a promising storyline and a deeper dive into the streets of Britain, occupied France, Nazi Germany, and to the sands of the North African desert, where British troops struggle alongside Indian Sappers and Australian Diggers fight.

Soon after the news spread like wildfire online, the fans were thrilled and expressed their enthusiasm through comments and tweets.

Imagine getting the news that @ahadrazamir will star in his second international project, before the release of his first one!???? now, that's something our whole fandom can relate with. A good morning fr.????????#AhadRazaMir pic.twitter.com/f366Q6ZpF5 — jash | adam khor ♡ (@humtummiley) July 14, 2022

It's so fulfilling to get this news on the same day when people were planning to trend for his first international project! So happy????❤️#AhadXResidentEvil #AhadRazaMir https://t.co/TBcggFSppO — parthianhamesha (@Anantxtara) July 14, 2022

On the work front, Ahad Mir has been lauded for her performance in the drama serial Hum Tum. The drama serial has been written by Saima Akram Chaudhry and directed by Danish Nawaz.