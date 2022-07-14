Ahad Raza Mir all set to appear in season two of ‘World On Fire’
Share
Pakistani heartthrob Ahad Raza Mir is gearing up for another international project after Netflix's original series Resident Evil and needless to say, fans are overjoyed.
The Yakeen ka Safar actor will star in World on Fire Season 2 in a supporting role, alongside original cast members Lesley Manville as Robina, Jonah Hauer-King as Harry, Julia Brown as Lois, and Zofia Wichlacz as Kasia.
Moreover, Mir is not the only new entry as actors Mark Bonnar and Gregg Sulkin have been roped in too. The casting is expected to be announced in due course. Blake Harrison, Eugénie Derouand, Eryk Biedunkiewicz, and Cel Spellman will also be returning to the project.
World on Fire season 2 seems to be a promising storyline and a deeper dive into the streets of Britain, occupied France, Nazi Germany, and to the sands of the North African desert, where British troops struggle alongside Indian Sappers and Australian Diggers fight.
View this post on Instagram
Soon after the news spread like wildfire online, the fans were thrilled and expressed their enthusiasm through comments and tweets.
Imagine getting the news that @ahadrazamir will star in his second international project, before the release of his first one!???? now, that's something our whole fandom can relate with. A good morning fr.????????#AhadRazaMir pic.twitter.com/f366Q6ZpF5— jash | adam khor ♡ (@humtummiley) July 14, 2022
He just set internet on fire again. @ahadrazamir. #AhadRazaMir . pic.twitter.com/X8SUnBeVLv— HA (@HiraAsim35) July 14, 2022
ANOTHER INTERNATIONAL PROJECT LETS GOOO!! @ahadrazamir you’ll never stop making us proud????????#AhadRazaMir • #AhadXResidentEvil pic.twitter.com/3z3r3aXNrw— ⚘ (@amaansbae) July 13, 2022
It's so fulfilling to get this news on the same day when people were planning to trend for his first international project! So happy????❤️#AhadXResidentEvil #AhadRazaMir https://t.co/TBcggFSppO— parthianhamesha (@Anantxtara) July 14, 2022
On the work front, Ahad Mir has been lauded for her performance in the drama serial Hum Tum. The drama serial has been written by Saima Akram Chaudhry and directed by Danish Nawaz.
Babar Azam all praise for Fahad Mustafa’s new ... 04:00 PM | 6 Jul, 2022
Pakistan cricket star Babar Azam has heaped praise on heartthrob Fahad Mustafa’s new movie Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad ...
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Pakistan's young cueist Ahsan Ramzan advances to quarter-finals in ...04:44 PM | 14 Jul, 2022
- realme 9 4G’s 108MP ultra-clear camera & first-ever HM6 sensor – ...04:12 PM | 14 Jul, 2022
-
-
- Miftah Ismail confirms revival of loan agreement with IMF02:40 PM | 14 Jul, 2022
-
- Hadiqa Kiani, Sonu Nigam’s performance in Dubai concert leaves fans ...11:35 AM | 14 Jul, 2022
- Bollywood star Payal Rohatgi ties the knot with Indian wrestler09:31 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022