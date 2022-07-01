Ramsha Khan sparks outrage for praising Ahad Raza Mir
Share
Lollywood diva Ramsha Khan has been riding high on the success of her popular drama serials Hum Tum and Sinf e Aahan.
The Shehnai star has slowly yet surely cemented her position as one of the most bankable stars and continues to create havoc with her spectacular talent.
However, Ramsha landed in hot waters after she praised her Hum Tum co-actor Ahad Raza Mir. It is pertinent to mention that Ahad has Sajal Aly have parted ways and ever since their separation netizens have been trolling him.
Khan applauded her co-star and stated, “He’s a wonderful human being, He’s a gentleman and he’s really funny; he’s got a great sense of humour and he’s a fantastic actor.”
However, the Ghisi Piti Mohabbat actor's praise for Ahad didn’t go well with the netizens and they burst out with criticism for the actors.
The internet grilled Ramsha and Ahad simultaneously. The keyboard warriors were of the viewpoint that if he was a gentleman he would not have left Sajal.
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Ramsha Khan earned massive praise for her powerful acting in Ishqiya, Ghissi Pitti Mohabbat, Hum Tum and Sinf e Aahan.
Ramsha Khan shares adorable photos from her ... 03:00 PM | 24 Jun, 2022
Lollywood diva Ramsha Khan celebrating her birthday and the rising star has been rained with love and best wishes by ...
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Different ways of adding fertilizers and other nutrients to crops05:29 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
- Pakistan refuses EU demand to abolish death penalty for GSP+07:36 PM | 1 Jul, 2022
- Hysab Kytab signed a strategic partnership with Winikon07:23 PM | 1 Jul, 2022
- After Salman Khan, Swara Bhasker receives death threat07:20 PM | 1 Jul, 2022
-
- PITB signs MoU to integrate Mastercard with PayZen06:44 PM | 1 Jul, 2022
-
- SidNaaz fans left teary-eyed with Shehnaaz Gill’s throwback video06:40 PM | 1 Jul, 2022
-
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022