After Salman Khan, Swara Bhasker receives death threat
Bollywood actors are horrified by the recent incidents of mysterious deaths and threatening letters being sent to them.
After Salman Khan, another Bollywood actor, Swara Bhasker, received the death threats from unknown sources.
Bhasker received the letter at her Mumbai residence after which the Raanjhanaa actress lodged an FIR with the Mumbai Police against the unknown persons. The letter written in Hindi not only contained threats but also used abusive language and claimed that disrespect against the late Indian politician, Veer Savarkar, will not be tolerated.
Savarkar was an Indian politician and author who in Ratnagiri in 1922 was put behind the bars. Savarkar developed the Hindu nationalist political ideology of Hindutva.
A few weeks ago, the Bodyguard actor and his father Salim Khan also received the death threats.
The industry is currently marred by such dreadful acts by the notorious gang leaders.
