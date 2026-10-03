Lahore Police claim Breakthrough in Azerbaijani Woman’s Gang-Rape Case

LAHORE – Another update in alleged sexual assault involving young Azerbaijani woman in Lahore’s Defence C area as police arrested three suspects, including a woman, as investigators race to trace another alleged accomplice.

Police said the case was registered at Defence C Police Station against unidentified suspects after the foreign national was allegedly assaulted inside a flat in a private housing society. The investigation was personally supervised by the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Investigation, who constituted special teams to identify and apprehend those allegedly involved.

Officials said the case came to light after a passerby contacted emergency helpline 15, following which officers reached the area and initiated the investigation.

According to the police investigation, the suspects allegedly picked up the Azerbaijani woman in a vehicle and drove around on the Ring Road before taking her to an apartment in a private housing society. Police allege that the woman was subsequently subjected to sexual assault inside the flat.

After the alleged assault, the suspects reportedly took the foreign national’s purse and mobile phone before abandoning her near Ghazi Interchange in Defence Phase 8 and fleeing.

According to DIG Investigation, investigators used human intelligence and modern technological tools to trace the suspects. Police subsequently arrested three people, including a woman, while another alleged suspect remains at large. Investigators say the arrested suspects made admissions during interrogation. Any such statements, however, will remain subject to the ongoing investigation and judicial proceedings.

The victim underwent medical examination after the alleged assault. Police said the medical findings supported the allegation of sexual assault. Swab samples from the woman and the suspects have been sent to a forensic laboratory for analysis, with investigators awaiting the results as part of the evidence-gathering process. Recent reporting has likewise confirmed that medical and DNA-related evidence is being collected in the case.

Police said the investigation is continuing and that the remaining alleged suspect will be arrested. The authorities have vowed to take the case to its legal conclusion, while the evidence collected during the investigation, including forensic findings and witness accounts, will determine the next stage of proceedings.