Pia Announces Up To 40pc Discount On Flights To Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s national carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), has introduced a major fare reduction for passengers traveling to Saudi Arabia, offering up to 40% discount on selected routes.

According to details, the discounted fares apply to flights from Pakistan to Dammam and Riyadh, providing travelers with a more affordable and comfortable travel option between the two countries.

A PIA spokesperson confirmed that the discount is available on both one-way and return tickets, aiming to facilitate passengers with smoother and more economical travel. The airline emphasized its commitment to improving passenger convenience while maintaining service quality.

The offer is valid for travel between May 1 and May 29, 2026. Passengers can take advantage of the discounted fares by booking their tickets online through PIA’s official platform.