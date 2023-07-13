Indian man marries off cheating wife to her lover

In 1999, Bollywood delivered a cult classic film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam starring Ajay Devgn as Vanraj, a man who finds out that his wife is in love with another man and decides to unite them. Who would've thought that the film could become reality one day?

The peculiar case of union took place in Nardiganj, a village in India’s Bihar state. According to media portals, a married woman was caught with her lover by her husband's family and people of her village.

They reprimanded the woman's lover, who happens to be a married man with three children, and decided to ostracise the two lovers. However, the woman's husband shocked everyone with his gesture.

Much to everyone's surprise, the husband took his wife and her lover to a local temple and allowed them to marry. He said he had no right to stop his wife from marrying the man she loves.

But why would he do so? Apparently, the cheated husband had realised just a few days after his marriage that his wife was in love with someone else. Despite having two children and countless convincing to give up on her lover, the woman did not budge.

A video of the couple has since gone viral showing the lovers performing marital rituals in front of a crowd. From the video, it is unclear whether the woman is crying out of embarrassment or happiness.