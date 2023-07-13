Indian man marries off cheating wife to her lover

In 1999, Bollywood delivered a cult classic film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam starring Ajay Devgn as Vanraj, a man who finds out that his wife is in love with another man and decides to unite them. Who would've thought that the film could become reality one day?
The peculiar case of union took place in Nardiganj, a village in India’s Bihar state. According to media portals, a married woman was caught with her lover by her husband's family and people of her village.
They reprimanded the woman's lover, who happens to be a married man with three children, and decided to ostracise the two lovers. However, the woman's husband shocked everyone with his gesture.
Much to everyone's surprise, the husband took his wife and her lover to a local temple and allowed them to marry. He said he had no right to stop his wife from marrying the man she loves.
But why would he do so? Apparently, the cheated husband had realised just a few days after his marriage that his wife was in love with someone else. Despite having two children and countless convincing to give up on her lover, the woman did not budge.
A video of the couple has since gone viral showing the lovers performing marital rituals in front of a crowd. From the video, it is unclear whether the woman is crying out of embarrassment or happiness.
KARACHI - Pakistani rupee, which continues to recover after positive development on the economic front, advanced a positive trajectory to further appreciate on Thursday.
During the intra-day trading, Rupee was being traded at Rs274 per dollar, moving up Rs3.48.
Experts attributed the local currency's rise to the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) SBA agreement, and financial funds from Saudi Arabia, and UAE.
Money market is adjusting to the positive development and payment from the Fund would increase the country’s foreign reserves, and will improve investor's sentiment.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 203,900 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,810.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Karachi
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Islamabad
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Peshawar
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Quetta
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Sialkot
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Attock
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Gujranwala
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Jehlum
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Multan
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Gujrat
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Nawabshah
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Chakwal
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Hyderabad
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Nowshehra
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Sargodha
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Faisalabad
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Mirpur
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.