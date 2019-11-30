Fuel prices slightly decreased for December
09:14 PM | 30 Nov, 2019
Share
ISLAMABAD - The federal on Saturday announced to reduce the prices of petroleum products with effect from December 1, 2019
Earlier, Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) had sent a summary recommending a decrease in the fuel prices to the Petroleum Ministry.
As per new notification, the price of petrol has been reduced by 25 paisas to Rs113.99 per liter.
The rate of diesel is reduced by Rs2.40 to Rs125.01/liter while a decrease of 83 paisas has been approved in the price of kerosene oil. The new price of the kerosene is Rs96.35.
- Realm 5s with 48MP quad camera, 5000 mAH battery to be launched on ...11:44 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- FO blasts India's false claims about persecution of minorities in ...10:02 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- NAB urges govt not to remove Mayram’s name from ECL08:45 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Watch Pakistani billionaire’s luxury yacht smashes into bridge in ...08:11 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Former Pakistan Air Force chief passes away07:18 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Abrar Ul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court
02:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Nida Yasir launches her own clothing line02:49 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Asha Parekh looks like a vision in white Saree01:28 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Malala is on Teen Vogue’s ‘Cover of The Decade’01:06 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019
- Azadi March: Chaudhry brothers active for compromise talks as Fazl ...12:08 AM | 5 Nov, 2019
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019