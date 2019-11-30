Fuel prices slightly decreased for December

ISLAMABAD - The federal on Saturday announced to reduce the prices of petroleum products with effect from December 1, 2019

Earlier, Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) had sent a summary recommending a decrease in the fuel prices to the Petroleum Ministry.

As per new notification, the price of petrol has been reduced by 25 paisas to Rs113.99 per liter.

The rate of diesel is reduced by Rs2.40 to Rs125.01/liter while a decrease of 83 paisas has been approved in the price of kerosene oil. The new price of the kerosene is Rs96.35.