Pakistan to launch ML-1 project within 15 days
Web Desk
10:38 PM | 14 Oct, 2020
Pakistan to launch ML-1 project within 15 days
Share

MULTAN - Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad has said that tenders of ML-I project will be opened within fifteen days.

Talking to news persons in Multan on Wednesday, he said issues of pensioners will be resolved soon.

Shaikh Rasheed Ahmed said the government is well aware about the difficulties being faced by the general public but government is making serious efforts to provide relief to people.

Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed will inaugurate the newly constructed building of Bahawalpur Railway Station tomorrow.

The building has been completed at a cost of two hundred and eighty million rupees in two years.

More From This Category
Govt to surcharge gas consumers to recover RNLG ...
12:22 PM | 15 Oct, 2020
Petroleum product prices may reduce from October ...
12:13 PM | 15 Oct, 2020
Pakistan to launch ML-1 project within 15 days
10:38 PM | 14 Oct, 2020
40,000 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat arrives in Punjab
02:09 PM | 14 Oct, 2020
Bank Alfalah introduces a new era of banking with ...
11:07 AM | 14 Oct, 2020
Pakistan, ITFC ink $386 million agreement to ...
06:09 PM | 12 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
TikTok star Jannat Mirza reveals that she’s moving to Japan
01:06 PM | 15 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr