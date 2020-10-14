Pakistan to launch ML-1 project within 15 days
Share
MULTAN - Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad has said that tenders of ML-I project will be opened within fifteen days.
Talking to news persons in Multan on Wednesday, he said issues of pensioners will be resolved soon.
Shaikh Rasheed Ahmed said the government is well aware about the difficulties being faced by the general public but government is making serious efforts to provide relief to people.
Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed will inaugurate the newly constructed building of Bahawalpur Railway Station tomorrow.
The building has been completed at a cost of two hundred and eighty million rupees in two years.
- Gaming beast TECNO POVA launched in Pakistan02:16 PM | 15 Oct, 2020
- Police prepare lists to arrest PDM leaders, workers ahead of ...01:54 PM | 15 Oct, 2020
- President Dr Alvi confers Nishan-i-Imtiaz on Admiral Muhammad Amjad ...01:33 PM | 15 Oct, 2020
- Man electrocutes wife in front of her child near Gujranwala01:32 PM | 15 Oct, 2020
-
- Privilege vs Poverty: Shaniera Akram speaks out against child ...12:19 PM | 15 Oct, 2020
- Priyanka Chopra aims to bring diversity in Hollywood12:05 PM | 15 Oct, 2020
- John Cena ties the knot with longtime girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh11:22 AM | 15 Oct, 2020
- PM Imran asks Tiger Force volunteers to regularly check eatables’ ...05:08 PM | 11 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020