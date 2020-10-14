Israel approves new homes across occupied West Bank days after Gulf deals 

Israel approved hundreds of new homes in settlements across the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, ending a long halt on expansion, reported international media.

The approval for 2,166 new homes comes days after two Arab states – United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain – signed agreements with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington, US to normal ties, in return promised to stop annexation of West Bank.

NGO Peace Now condemned the move besides revealing that 2,000 more homes were expected to be given go-ahead on Thursday.

“Netanyahu is moving ahead at full steam toward solidifying the de facto annexation of the West Bank,” the NGO said in a statement.

Jordan foreign ministry spokesperson Daifalla Ali Alfayez condemning the move termed the decision as “unilateral and illegal”.

Palestinian presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeina said the Israeli move exploited the warming relations in the Gulf and “blind support from the Trump administration”.