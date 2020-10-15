President Dr Arif Alvi summons Senate, NA sessions on Friday
08:37 AM | 15 Oct, 2020
Share
ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned sessions of the Senate and the National Assembly in the Parliament House on Friday.
The Senate will meet at 10:30 AM at the Parliament House.
Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani will lead the session during which legislation, the overall situation in the country and other key issues are expected to be discussed.
While the National Assembly (NA) session will begin at 4:30 PM at the Parliament House.
- Naimal Khawar’s latest picture with son Mustafa will leave you in ...11:05 AM | 15 Oct, 2020
-
- Fake accounts case: NAB issues arrest warrants for Asif Zardari10:39 AM | 15 Oct, 2020
-
- Time for all of us to take COVID sop's seriously again, says Planning ...10:11 AM | 15 Oct, 2020
Naimal Khawar’s latest picture with son Mustafa will leave you in aww
11:05 AM | 15 Oct, 2020
-
-
- Twitter flooded with memes as Apple launches iPhone 12 without any ...03:46 PM | 14 Oct, 2020
- PM Imran asks Tiger Force volunteers to regularly check eatables’ ...05:08 PM | 11 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020