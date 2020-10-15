President Dr Arif Alvi summons Senate, NA sessions on Friday
08:37 AM | 15 Oct, 2020
President Dr Arif Alvi summons Senate, NA sessions on Friday
ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned sessions of the Senate and the National Assembly in the Parliament House on Friday.

The Senate will meet at 10:30 AM at the Parliament House.

Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani will lead the session during which legislation, the overall situation in the country and other key issues are expected to be discussed.

While the National Assembly (NA) session will begin at 4:30 PM at the Parliament House.

