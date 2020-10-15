Pakistan observes International Day of Rural Women today
08:57 AM | 15 Oct, 2020
LAHORE - International Day of Rural Women is being observed today (Thursday) across the country.
The day is being marked to create awareness of rural women’s struggles, their needs, and their critical and key role in the society.
The theme of the Day is "Building rural women’s resilience in the wake of COVID-19" for the year 2020 .
