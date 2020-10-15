Time for all of us to take COVID sop's seriously again, says Planning Minister 

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Planning Asad Umar has urged the people to take Covid-19 SOPs seriously after noticing the surge in the infection cases.

In a series of tweets today (Thursday), the minister warned the masses that the government otherwise may have to take restrictive actions which will have negative effects on the livelihoods of the people.

National positivity of covid cases was 2.37% yesterday. This is the highest positivity in more than 50 days. Last time this level was seen on aug 23. First 4 days of this week covid deaths average is 11 per day..highest since week of Aug 10th. Unmistakable signs of rise of corona — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) October 15, 2020

Covid positivity is extremely high in muzaffarabad, remains high in karachi, rising in lahore & Islamabad. Time for all of us to take covid sop's seriously again. Otherwise, unfortunately we may have to take restrictive actions which have negative effects on peoples livelihoods — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) October 15, 2020

The Minister said there are unmistakable signs of rise of coronavirus in the country.

He said the national positivity of Covid-19 cases was 2.37 percent yesterday. This is the highest positivity in more than fifty days. He said 11 virus deaths on average have been reported during the first four days of this week.