Time for all of us to take COVID sop's seriously again, says Planning Minister 
Web Desk
10:11 AM | 15 Oct, 2020
Time for all of us to take COVID sop's seriously again, says Planning Minister 
Share

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Planning Asad Umar has urged the people to take Covid-19 SOPs seriously after noticing the surge in the infection cases.

In a series of tweets today (Thursday), the minister warned the masses that the government otherwise may have to take restrictive actions which will have negative effects on the livelihoods of the people.

The Minister said there are unmistakable signs of rise of coronavirus in the country. 

He said the national positivity of Covid-19 cases was 2.37 percent yesterday. This is the highest positivity in more than fifty days. He said 11 virus deaths on average have been reported during the first four days of this week.

More From This Category
Fake accounts case: NAB issues arrest warrants ...
10:39 AM | 15 Oct, 2020
Time for all of us to take COVID sop's seriously ...
10:11 AM | 15 Oct, 2020
Pakistan marks Int’l White Cane Safety Day today
09:33 AM | 15 Oct, 2020
Pakistan observes International Day of Rural ...
08:57 AM | 15 Oct, 2020
President Dr Arif Alvi summons Senate, NA ...
08:37 AM | 15 Oct, 2020
PTI minister makes big claim about return of ...
10:03 PM | 14 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Naimal Khawar’s latest picture with baby Mustafa will leave you in aww
11:05 AM | 15 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr