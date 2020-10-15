Aaminah Haq reacts to Amna Ilyas' body shaming remarks

10:17 AM | 15 Oct, 2020
There's no denying it: women are socially conditioned from a very young age to feel that most of their value and beauty comes from how they look like. And the saddest part is that the “educated” and “influential” lot of our country continues to normalise this pathetic concept.

Recently, model Amna Ilyas was called out for taking a jibe at a certain model’s appearance. 

A video from a TV talk show that aired a few years ago was doing rounds on the internet as it showed Ilyas hinting at former model Aminah Haq’s apparent weight gain in a lousy manner.

Haq has now taken to social media and gracefully responded to Amna’s trolling.

"A few of you have tagged me in something a certain model/actor said about me," she wrote on her Instagram story. "Truth be told, if body shaming me brought some small shred of joy in her life, then you're welcome. Unhappy people tend to gravitate towards hate, instead of kindness and compassion."

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more! 

