Fake accounts case: NAB issues arrest warrants for Asif Zardari

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has issued arrest warrants for former president and co-chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari in fake accounts case today.

According to a declaration issued from Islamabad, NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has signed the arrest warrants.

The anti-corruption watchdog has maintained that Asif Ali Zardari is wanted in a case over suspicious transaction of Rs 8 billion.

The NAB authorities will request the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to reject Asif Zardari’s interim bail in the fake accounts case as a two-member bench headed by Justice Aamer Farooq will hear the PPP co-chairman’s bail plea today.