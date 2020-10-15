Fake accounts case: NAB issues arrest warrants for Asif Zardari
Share
ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has issued arrest warrants for former president and co-chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari in fake accounts case today.
According to a declaration issued from Islamabad, NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has signed the arrest warrants.
The anti-corruption watchdog has maintained that Asif Ali Zardari is wanted in a case over suspicious transaction of Rs 8 billion.
The NAB authorities will request the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to reject Asif Zardari’s interim bail in the fake accounts case as a two-member bench headed by Justice Aamer Farooq will hear the PPP co-chairman’s bail plea today.
- Naimal Khawar’s latest picture with baby Mustafa will leave you in ...11:05 AM | 15 Oct, 2020
-
- Fake accounts case: NAB issues arrest warrants for Asif Zardari10:39 AM | 15 Oct, 2020
-
- Time for all of us to take COVID sop's seriously again, says Planning ...10:11 AM | 15 Oct, 2020
-
-
- Twitter flooded with memes as Apple launches iPhone 12 without any ...03:46 PM | 14 Oct, 2020
- PM Imran asks Tiger Force volunteers to regularly check eatables’ ...05:08 PM | 11 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020