Panasonic showcases premium lifestyle products at The Women’s Show in Dubai

DUBAI - Panasonic has introduced its latest range of premium lifestyle solutions for women at an exclusive event held recently at the Music Hall in Dubai’s Jumeirah Zabeel Saray Hotel.

Designed to showcase the latest trends and products in nutrition, health, fashion and beauty, The Women’s Show saw Panasonic presenting a broad spectrum of top-of-the-line hair straighteners and dryers, microwave ovens, blenders and washing machines.

“This event has given us the perfect platform to showcase our expansive range of Japan-quality, locally-fit products that truly empower our women customers in the Middle East. Panasonic consistently aims to deliver on its promise of quality innovations by offering products that not only provide comfort, ease, and everyday convenience, but match every woman’s premier lifestyle as well,” Honey Sanadhya – PR Manager, Panasonic Marketing Middle East & Africa, said.

Among the products featured at the show were:

EH-HV70 Hair Straightener

A versatile three-way hairstyling device that can easily give your locks more body and volume, as well as perfectly straight strands or trendy curls in just a few simple strokes.

The EH-HV70 features a smooth sliding plate with keratin and coconut oil infusion plus ion conditioning to keep your hair healthy while flaunting a gorgeous do. For extra care, the device also emits ions while on use, which help hair to retain more moisture, keeping it frizz-free and more manageable.

EH-HS99 Hair Straightener

Beautiful straight styles now take less time and last longer with Panasonic’s nanoe™ Hair Straightener EH-HS99. Panasonic incorporates its unique nanoe technology into the breakthrough gadget to achieve hair styling with professional finish.

Nanoe atomized water particles, generated from air holes on the side of the straightener’s heat plates, contain about 1,000 times more water than regular ions. Even when styling at a high temperature, nanoe prevents moisture loss and heat damage, tightening the cuticle and moisturizing hair, leaving it sleek, straight and lustrous.

EH-NA65 Hair Dryer

Features the innovative Nanoe™ Technology, which is proven to improve visible shine to your hair. The ultra-fine nano ions penetrate deep into the hair to maintain optimum moisture balance, keeping the cuticle on the surface in good condition.

The result – smooth, shiny and lustrous hair, not to mention a healthy scalp.

SD-ZB2512 Bread Maker

The ultimate, fully automated artisan-style bread maker. The SD-ZB2512 features a unique double temperature sensor, efficient kneading technology, automatic ingredients dispenser and multiple baking options.

The Bread Maker is designed to help baking beginners and enthusiasts get creative in the kitchen, and easily bake a variety of delicious breads like a true baker. It is engineered with two ribs to replicate a human baker’s kneading techniques, thus allowing the blade to catch and extend dough, as well as evenly distribute ingredients, for superior results.

MX-KM5070 Blender

MX-KM5070 boasts a wide range of programmes and easy-to-use features to help users enjoy a variety of flavours from gourmet dishes to succulent desserts to the most refreshing drinks any time of the day. A key highlight of the blender is its powerful ice crushing capability.

Designed with high-quality stainless steel sawtooth blades, this blender’s upper blade is designed for powerful crushing while the lower blade is built to further cut the ingredients after the crushing process. Its Power Circulation (V&M technology) feature meanwhile ensures that ingredients are dynamically mixed. The ‘V’ motion lifts the ingredients, while ‘M’ movement strikes them against the four-ribbed jug wall and lets them drop for a perfectly thorough blending.

NN-GT67 Grill Combination Microwave Oven

The NN-GT67 is a 3-in-1 powerhouse offering microwave, grill and combination cooking for the ultimate versatility to create a wide range of meals. Opt for the rapid heating power of a 1000 W Inverter Microwave, or the 1100 W Quartz Grill for grill cooking, or choose a combination of both, you are sure to enjoy creating crispy gourmet food without any hassle at all.

Plus, special automatic programs, pre-programmed cooking cycles, and Sensor Reheat function deliver easy, delicious results every time. The silver finish of the NN-GT67 makes for a sleek and modern look, while the eco LED illumination inside the oven adds to Panasonic’s thoughtful approach to design.

Abaya Wash Washing Machines

Abaya is possibly one of the most important garments in an Arab woman’s wardrobe as it is her platform for self-expression. Panasonic understands that each abaya is unique and that every thread that makes up the garment – from the delicate fabric to the fine embroidery extending to the beads – is an expression of the woman’s identity. Marketed under the banner “Protects What You Express”, Panasonic launched last year the ‘Abaya Wash’ range of washing machines in front load & top load categories. The washing machine range through its unique design provides gentle and delicate wash for the Abaya, much akin or gentler than a hand-wash to protect the intricate details including the delicate fabric.

Ideal for all type of garments, the range of washing machines will be an asset to any home as they have a host of features, depending on the model, which includes ‘SAZANAMI’ or ‘wave shaped’ drum for gentle & effective washing, Active Foam System, Dual Pulsator, ‘Pause and Add’ for intelligent stopping and adding clothes without interrupting the wash cycle and industry leading 5-star energy rating in UAE.