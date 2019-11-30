KP launches 'Mera Bacha Alert' app for recovering missing children
11:45 PM | 30 Nov, 2019
KP launches 'Mera Bacha Alert' app for recovering missing children
PESHAWAR  - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has launched mobile application ‘Mera Bacha Alert’ for recovering missing children in the province.

According to details, the mobile app will help parents to instantly file a report to police if their child has gone missing, Radio Pakistan reported.

The app will generate an alert and send SMS to the relevant district and regional police officers, the inspector general and the Chief Secretary.

Parents will be updated about details of FIR and status of the investigation.

The Chief Minister can also monitor the status of cases and performance of police investigators.

The data of missing children will also be integrated with police call centers, Safe City systems with dedicated access to Edhi and other child protection centers.

