KP launches 'Mera Bacha Alert' app for recovering missing children
Share
PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has launched mobile application ‘Mera Bacha Alert’ for recovering missing children in the province.
According to details, the mobile app will help parents to instantly file a report to police if their child has gone missing, Radio Pakistan reported.
The app will generate an alert and send SMS to the relevant district and regional police officers, the inspector general and the Chief Secretary.
Parents will be updated about details of FIR and status of the investigation.
The Chief Minister can also monitor the status of cases and performance of police investigators.
The data of missing children will also be integrated with police call centers, Safe City systems with dedicated access to Edhi and other child protection centers.
- Realm 5s with 48MP quad camera, 5000 mAH battery to be launched on ...11:44 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- FO blasts India's false claims about persecution of minorities in ...10:02 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- NAB urges govt not to remove Mayram’s name from ECL08:45 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Watch Pakistani billionaire’s luxury yacht smashes into bridge in ...08:11 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
-
- Nida Yasir launches her own clothing line02:49 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Asha Parekh looks like a vision in white Saree01:28 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Malala is on Teen Vogue’s ‘Cover of The Decade’01:06 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019
- Azadi March: Chaudhry brothers active for compromise talks as Fazl ...12:08 AM | 5 Nov, 2019
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019