PM Imran directs federation, provinces to protect students’ rights: Firdous

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that realization of the dreams of youth is a central mission of Prime Minister Imran Khan adding that the prime minister has directed the federation and provinces to formulate a comprehensive strategy to protect students' rights and resolve their problems on immediate basis.

In a series of tweets, she welcomed the demand for rights by the students and said that it reflects their increasing awareness and thinking. “Youth is our precious asset and hope for the bright future, Dr Firdous added.

اپنے حقوق کا مطالبہ طلباء کے بڑھتے ہوئے شعور اور فکر کی عکاسی ہے جو نہایت خوش آئند ہے۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) December 1, 2019

She said our students are the strength which has to bring about new thinking, vision and dynamic democratic leadership in the coming times.

The Special Assistant said that our youth has a strong determination to cope with every challenge steadfastly.