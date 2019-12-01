At least 14 killed in shootout between police, Mexican Cartel gunmen
Share
MEXICO – At least four cops and 10 suspected cartel gunmen were killed in an hour-long gunfight in Mexico's north.
According to Mexican newspaper El Universal, Governor of northern state of Coahuila, Miguel Riquelme Solis, said that six more policemen were injured in the clash, adding that the gunmen descended on the small town of Villa Union, about 27 miles from the border with the United States, in 14 vehicles some of which were outfitted with Barrett machine guns.
The alleged cartel gunmen attacked the mayor's office building, leaving the facade riddled with bullet holes.
The gunfight took place on the same week as US President Donald Trump announced plans to label Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations.
The move raised concerns among Mexican authorities, with the country's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard proposing a high-level meeting with the US .
Trump offered Mexico the help of the US in launching a war against drug cartels earlier this month.
- Realm 5s with 48MP quad camera, 5000 mAH battery to be launched on ...11:44 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- FO blasts India's false claims about persecution of minorities in ...10:02 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- NAB urges govt not to remove Mayram’s name from ECL08:45 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Watch Pakistani billionaire’s luxury yacht smashes into bridge in ...08:11 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Former Pakistan Air Force chief passes away07:18 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Nida Yasir launches her own clothing line02:49 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Asha Parekh looks like a vision in white Saree01:28 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Malala is on Teen Vogue’s ‘Cover of The Decade’01:06 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019
- Azadi March: Chaudhry brothers active for compromise talks as Fazl ...12:08 AM | 5 Nov, 2019
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019