Two Pakistan Army officers injured in unprovoked Indian fire at LoC

RAWALPINDI – Two officers of Pakistan Army have sustained injuries on Sunday after Indian border forces resorted to unprovoked firing in Rakhchikri, Rawalakot Sector along the Line of Control (LoC), the military’s media wing said.

“Mortar rounds fired on Pakistani Post. Indian fire effectively responded,” the director general of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a tweet on Sunday evening.

Last month, the spokesman for Pakistan’s armed forces had said in a post on his private Twitter account that India lost 60 soldiers in retaliatory fire by Pakistani troops to its (Indian) ceasefire violations since the Pulwama stand-off in February.

Since 27 Feb 19 Pak Army has killed over 60 Indian soldiers on LOC besides injuring many & destroying their bunkers. Artillery gun positions also damaged forced to relocate. 2 IAF Jets shot down by PAF, 2 helis met fratricide under fear. Indian Navy under deterrence.#CostForCDS — Asif Ghafoor (@peaceforchange) October 26, 2019

The perpetually strained relations between the South Asian arch-rivals have been particularly tense since the start of this year and the two were involved in nerve-racking military standoff in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack in February. At the same time, there has also been a sharp spike in ceasefire violations by India.

This year, Indian troops committed 2,608 ceasefire violations, which resulted in martyrdom of 44 civilians. A number of troops have also been martyred.

Pakistani troops have always responded to the ceasefire violations by the Indian side.