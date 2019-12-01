KP extends last date to apply for Insaf Rozgar Scheme till Dec 15
PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has extended last date for people of Orakzai and North Waziristan districts to apply for Insaf Rozgar Scheme till 15th of this month.
Under the Insaf Rozgar Scheme, interest free loans from three hundred thousand to one million rupees are being provided to unemployed, skilful and small business owners to strengthen their economic condition.
Interested candidates from Orakzai districts can submit their applications in Sher Kot branch of the Bank of Khyber.
Similarly, candidates from North Waziristan and FR Bannu can submit applications in Bannu branch of the same bank.
