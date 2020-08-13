China demands non-discriminatory business environment to Chinese firms in India
09:56 AM | 13 Aug, 2020
BEIJING - China has urged India to provide non-discriminatory business environment to Chinese companies in their country.
During his regular briefing in Beijing, to a question regarding Income Tax raids on the Chinese firms in India Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said we are committed to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies and nationals.
He hoped that India could provide, a fair, just and non-discriminatory business environment to Chinese companies in the country..
