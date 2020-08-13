Ehsaas Nashonuma program set to launch in the nine districts of country today, says Sania
Web Desk
11:12 AM | 13 Aug, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Aiming to prevent stunting in children, all is set to launch Ehsaas Nashonuma program in the nine districts of the country today (Thursday).  

While speaking at a news conference in Islamabad, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar has said that World Food Programme is the implementing partner of Ehsaas for this programme.

Dr Sania Nishtar said the families eligible for Ehsaas cash programme will be entitled to benefit from Nashonuma programme.

She said under the programme pregnant and breast feeding women will be provided special nutritious food.

The Special Assistant said children under the age of two years will also be able to obtain money after every three months and 1500 rupees for a boy and 2000 rupees for a girl will be provided to deserving families and 500 rupees will also be given as fare for travelling.

Sanjay Dutt suffering from stage four lung cancer
