Polio eradication campaign begins in 130 districts today  
Web Desk
10:44 AM | 13 Aug, 2020
Polio eradication campaign begins in 130 districts today  
Share

ISLAMABAD - The government has decided to start sub-national polio eradication campaign to vaccinate 34 million children under the age of five in 130 districts across the country today (Thursday).

The polio eradication campaign is starting in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa today and in Punjab and Sindh form 15th August whereas in Balochistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir from August 17th. 

The campaign will be conducted following the successful resumption of polio activities in July 2020 after a four-month suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  

To build immunity amongst susceptible children, vaccinators will go door-to-door during this campaign to administer the Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) to children under the age of five, as well as Vitamin A supplements to children who are between 6-59 months of age. 

The Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme has provided vaccinators with face masks and hand sanitizers for additional protection, the Radio Pakistan reported. 

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr Faisal Sultan expressed confidence that parents will continue to realize the importance of vaccinating their children in the drive.

More From This Category
Pakistan needs reaffirmation of pledge to ...
09:25 AM | 14 Aug, 2020
Pakistan celebrates 73rd Independence Day today
08:40 AM | 14 Aug, 2020
Pakistan Navy releases special song on ...
11:23 PM | 13 Aug, 2020
Pakistan surpasses 287,000 cases of coronavirus, ...
10:49 PM | 13 Aug, 2020
Mera Junoon: Watch PAF's new national song for ...
10:15 PM | 13 Aug, 2020
HOGA SAAF PAKISTAN launches safety anthem for ...
09:49 PM | 13 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sanjay Dutt suffering from stage four lung cancer
06:56 PM | 13 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr