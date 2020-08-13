Polio eradication campaign begins in 130 districts today  

ISLAMABAD - The government has decided to start sub-national polio eradication campaign to vaccinate 34 million children under the age of five in 130 districts across the country today (Thursday).

The polio eradication campaign is starting in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa today and in Punjab and Sindh form 15th August whereas in Balochistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir from August 17th.

The campaign will be conducted following the successful resumption of polio activities in July 2020 after a four-month suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To build immunity amongst susceptible children, vaccinators will go door-to-door during this campaign to administer the Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) to children under the age of five, as well as Vitamin A supplements to children who are between 6-59 months of age.

The Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme has provided vaccinators with face masks and hand sanitizers for additional protection, the Radio Pakistan reported.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr Faisal Sultan expressed confidence that parents will continue to realize the importance of vaccinating their children in the drive.