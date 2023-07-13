Ms Marvel bags three nominations at 75th Emmy Awards

Marvel's groundbreaking Pakistani-American superhero series, "Ms Marvel," is making waves as nominations for the 75th annual Emmy Awards are unveiled.

The show has garnered a remarkable three nominations, highlighting its outstanding craftsmanship in various categories.

The first nomination is for "Outstanding Picture Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie," recognizing the exceptional work of Nona Khodai and Sabrina Plisco in shaping the series' captivating narrative.

Additionally, it has been acknowledged for its exceptional musical elements, earning nominations for both "Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music" and "Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marvel Studios (@marvelstudios)

"Ms Marvel" follows the journey of Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American teenager living in Jersey City. Kamala is an ordinary girl with extraordinary dreams of becoming a superhero like her idol, Captain Marvel.

One day, during a mysterious event known as the Terrigenesis, Kamala discovers that she has obtained shape-shifting abilities, granting her the power to stretch, enlarge, and manipulate her body. Embracing her newfound powers, Kamala takes on the mantle of Ms Marvel, using her abilities to protect her community and fight against injustice.

As a young superhero, Kamala faces numerous challenges, both in her personal life and as a crime fighter. She must navigate the complexities of teenage life, including school, family, and friendships, while also taking on various adversaries and threats. Along her journey, Kamala learns valuable lessons about responsibility, identity, and the true meaning of heroism.

The show boasts an incredibly talented cast that has captivated the audience worldwide. The ensemble includes the talented Iman Vellani, the versatile Mehwish Hayat, the dynamic Yasmin Fletcher, the charismatic Fawad Khan, the accomplished Nimra Bucha, and the esteemed Samina Ahmed.