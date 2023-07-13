Ms Marvel bags three nominations at 75th Emmy Awards

Marvel's groundbreaking Pakistani-American superhero series, "Ms Marvel," is making waves as nominations for the 75th annual Emmy Awards are unveiled.
The show has garnered a remarkable three nominations, highlighting its outstanding craftsmanship in various categories.
The first nomination is for "Outstanding Picture Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie," recognizing the exceptional work of Nona Khodai and Sabrina Plisco in shaping the series' captivating narrative.
Additionally, it has been acknowledged for its exceptional musical elements, earning nominations for both "Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music" and "Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)."
"Ms Marvel" follows the journey of Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American teenager living in Jersey City. Kamala is an ordinary girl with extraordinary dreams of becoming a superhero like her idol, Captain Marvel.
One day, during a mysterious event known as the Terrigenesis, Kamala discovers that she has obtained shape-shifting abilities, granting her the power to stretch, enlarge, and manipulate her body. Embracing her newfound powers, Kamala takes on the mantle of Ms Marvel, using her abilities to protect her community and fight against injustice.
As a young superhero, Kamala faces numerous challenges, both in her personal life and as a crime fighter. She must navigate the complexities of teenage life, including school, family, and friendships, while also taking on various adversaries and threats. Along her journey, Kamala learns valuable lessons about responsibility, identity, and the true meaning of heroism.
The show boasts an incredibly talented cast that has captivated the audience worldwide. The ensemble includes the talented Iman Vellani, the versatile Mehwish Hayat, the dynamic Yasmin Fletcher, the charismatic Fawad Khan, the accomplished Nimra Bucha, and the esteemed Samina Ahmed.
KARACHI - Pakistani rupee, which continues to recover after positive development on the economic front, advanced a positive trajectory to further appreciate on Thursday.
During the intra-day trading, Rupee was being traded at Rs274 per dollar, moving up Rs3.48.
Experts attributed the local currency's rise to the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) SBA agreement, and financial funds from Saudi Arabia, and UAE.
Money market is adjusting to the positive development and payment from the Fund would increase the country’s foreign reserves, and will improve investor's sentiment.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 203,900 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,810.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Karachi
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Islamabad
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Peshawar
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Quetta
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Sialkot
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Attock
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Gujranwala
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Jehlum
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Multan
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Gujrat
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Nawabshah
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Chakwal
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Hyderabad
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Nowshehra
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Sargodha
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Faisalabad
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Mirpur
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
