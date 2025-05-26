Today Gold Rates in Pakistan 18, 22 & 24 Carat Gold Price – 26 May 2025

ISLAMABAD – Gold prices remained largely stable on Sunday, despite modest fluctuations in the global bullion market. As per Sarafa Association, the rate of 24-karat gold stood firm at Rs354,100 per tola, with no major change from the previous trading session.
The price for 10 grams of 24-karat gold also held steady at Rs303,583, while 22-karat gold was priced at Rs278,294 for 10 grams.
Today’s Gold Rates
|City
|Gold (24K tola)
|Silver
|Karachi
|Rs354,100
|Rs3,482
|Lahore
|Rs354,100
|Rs3,482
|Islamabad
|Rs354,100
|Rs3,482
|Peshawar
|Rs354,100
|Rs3,482
|Quetta
|Rs354,100
|Rs3,482
|Sialkot
|Rs354,100
|Rs3,482
|Hyderabad
|Rs354,100
|Rs3,482
|Faisalabad
|Rs354,100
|Rs3,482
Gold Prices in Pakistan
|Gold Rate
|22K Gold
|18K Gold
|Per Tola
|324,500
|265,500
|Per 10 Gram
|278,208
|227,625
|Per 1 Gram
|27,820
|22,762
|Per Ounce
|788,535
|645,165
Market experts note that while global trends suggest a bullish sentiment for gold, local prices may remain stable in the near term unless driven by significant changes in demand, currency value, or international developments.