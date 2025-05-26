Today Gold Rates in Pakistan 18, 22 & 24 Carat Gold Price – 26 May 2025

ISLAMABAD – Gold prices remained largely stable on Sunday, despite modest fluctuations in the global bullion market. As per Sarafa Association, the rate of 24-karat gold stood firm at Rs354,100 per tola, with no major change from the previous trading session.

The price for 10 grams of 24-karat gold also held steady at Rs303,583, while 22-karat gold was priced at Rs278,294 for 10 grams.

Today’s Gold Rates

City Gold (24K tola) Silver Karachi Rs354,100 Rs3,482 Lahore Rs354,100 Rs3,482 Islamabad Rs354,100 Rs3,482 Peshawar Rs354,100 Rs3,482 Quetta Rs354,100 Rs3,482 Sialkot Rs354,100 Rs3,482 Hyderabad Rs354,100 Rs3,482 Faisalabad Rs354,100 Rs3,482 Gold Prices in Pakistan Gold Rate 22K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola 324,500 265,500 Per 10 Gram 278,208 227,625 Per 1 Gram 27,820 22,762 Per Ounce 788,535 645,165

Market experts note that while global trends suggest a bullish sentiment for gold, local prices may remain stable in the near term unless driven by significant changes in demand, currency value, or international developments.