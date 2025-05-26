Today Gold Rates in Pakistan 18, 22 & 24 Carat Gold Price – 26 May 2025

Gold Reaches Record Rs. 280,500 Per Tola in Local Markets

ISLAMABAD – Gold prices remained largely stable on Sunday, despite modest fluctuations in the global bullion market. As per Sarafa Association, the rate of 24-karat gold stood firm at Rs354,100 per tola, with no major change from the previous trading session.

The price for 10 grams of 24-karat gold also held steady at Rs303,583, while 22-karat gold was priced at Rs278,294 for 10 grams.

Today’s Gold Rates

City Gold (24K tola) Silver
Karachi Rs354,100 Rs3,482
Lahore Rs354,100 Rs3,482
Islamabad Rs354,100 Rs3,482
Peshawar Rs354,100 Rs3,482
Quetta Rs354,100 Rs3,482
Sialkot Rs354,100 Rs3,482
Hyderabad Rs354,100 Rs3,482
Faisalabad Rs354,100 Rs3,482

Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Rate 22K Gold 18K Gold
Per Tola 324,500 265,500
Per 10 Gram 278,208 227,625
Per 1 Gram 27,820 22,762
Per Ounce 788,535 645,165

Market experts note that while global trends suggest a bullish sentiment for gold, local prices may remain stable in the near term unless driven by significant changes in demand, currency value, or international developments.

Gold prices in Pakistan: Tola rate jumps by Rs 3,100

