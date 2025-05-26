Forex Update: US Dollar, Euro, Dirahm, Riyal Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 26 May 2025

By News Desk
8:49 am | May 26, 2025
ISLAMABAD – Foreign exchange market in Pakistan saw no changes on Monday, with minor variations in buying and selling rates of major international currencies. According to the latest data from local forex dealers, US Dollar was being bought at 282.55 and sold at 284.25.

UK Pound was trading between 379.7 (buying) and Rs383.20 (selling), while Euro (EUR) was quoted at Rs319.65 and Rs322.40 respectively.

Saudi Riyal (SAR) holds its position at Rs75.30 for buying and Rs75.85 for selling, while the UAE Dirham (AED) was stable at Rs76.90 and Rs77.55. Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) remained the highest-valued currency, being bought at Rs915.30 and sold at Rs924.80.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72
