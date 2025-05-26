Forex Update: US Dollar, Euro, Dirahm, Riyal Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 26 May 2025

ISLAMABAD – Foreign exchange market in Pakistan saw no changes on Monday, with minor variations in buying and selling rates of major international currencies. According to the latest data from local forex dealers, US Dollar was being bought at 282.55 and sold at 284.25.

UK Pound was trading between 379.7 (buying) and Rs383.20 (selling), while Euro (EUR) was quoted at Rs319.65 and Rs322.40 respectively.

Saudi Riyal (SAR) holds its position at Rs75.30 for buying and Rs75.85 for selling, while the UAE Dirham (AED) was stable at Rs76.90 and Rs77.55. Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) remained the highest-valued currency, being bought at Rs915.30 and sold at Rs924.80.