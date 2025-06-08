Tensions escalate as Iran claims seizure of Israeli nuclear classified documents

TEHRAN – As regional conflict continues unabated, Iran claimed seizing Israeli nuclear documents related to Israel’s nuclear plans and facilities.

Tehran has not yet issued any official statement regarding claim, timing and details suggest a possible link to a cyberattack on an Israeli nuclear research center reported last year. Iranian officials appear to be releasing this information amid escalating tensions over Tehran’s nuclear program.

The operation to acquire these documents was carried out some time back, and due to large volume of materials and the need to securely transfer them into Iran, a news blackout was maintained to ensure their safe delivery to protected locations. The sources further explained that reviewing the extensive collection of documents, videos, and images has taken considerable time.

This development echoes similar announcement in 2018 when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed that Israeli agents had seized a vast archive of Iranian documents exposing more extensive nuclear activities by Tehran than previously known.

In geopolitical arena, former US President Donald Trump had threatened military action against Iran if it failed to reach a nuclear agreement with Washington. However, in April, he reportedly halted an Israeli plan to strike Iranian nuclear sites in favor of pursuing diplomatic negotiations.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei reiterated that abandoning uranium enrichment would be completely against the country’s interests, firmly rejecting a key demand from the United States amid ongoing nuclear talks.