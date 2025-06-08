Ali Zafar pays tribute to Gilgit-Baltistan with new Cultural Banger “Karay Karay” ft. Salman Paras

KARACHI – After redefining the soundscape of Pakistan’s regional music with hits in Balochi, Sindhi, Pashto, and Siraiki, Ali Zafar once again pushed creative boundaries with the release of his latest cultural masterpiece, “Karay Karay”, featuring the soulful vocals of Salman Paras. Sung in the language of Shina, the song is a mesmerizing homage to Gilgit-Baltistan, both in sound and spirit.

Karay Karay is dedicated to the people of Gilgit-Baltistan, whom Zafar calls “The Jewel of Pakistan.” The song celebrates their deep-rooted culture, natural grace, and timeless resilience. Through this masterpiece, Zafar shines a national spotlight on a region often overlooked in mainstream pop culture and he does so with beauty, respect, and artistic brilliance.

Shot in the breathtaking landscapes of Gilgit-Baltistan, the visuals of Karay Karay are nothing short of surreal. Towering mountains and glacial rivers unfold like scenes from a film. Directed by Ali Zafar himself, the video captures the mystical essence of the North. With lyrics by Zafar Waqar Taj and composition by Salman Paras, the track stands bold, emotional, and deeply rooted in identity. With Karay Karay, Ali Zafar isn’t just making music — he’s connecting generations through the soul of Gilgit-Baltistan. It’s more than a song; it’s a living legacy of culture, pride, and belonging.

