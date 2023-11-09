Its official: GCC countries' ministers approve Schengen style unified visa

MUSCAT - Interior ministers from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) have collectively endorsed the implementation of a unified Gulf tourist visa.

The decision came as the high-profile ministers met at the 40th meeting in Muscat, Oman. Jasem Albudaiwi, GCC Secretary-General, confirmed that this move towards a unified visa system, to be enacted within a specific timeline, reflects heightened cooperation among the Gulf states.

Besides, the ministers approved the establishment of an electronic system for tracking traffic violations. The ministers also directed efforts toward crafting a comprehensive strategy to combat drug-related issues and reviewed ongoing security awareness campaigns.

It bears mentioning that though no official timeline has been announced, United Arab Emirates' Minister of Economy, Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri had earlier stated that the unified visa is set to be introduced early next year.

Under the visa, tourists can explore the six-member Gulf bloc – the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait with a single visa.

Travel experts opine that the Schengen-style tourist visa will be a game-changer, not only for the sector but also for the overall economies of the GCC countries, fostering a wealth of job opportunities for both citizens and residents.

The original Schengen zone - on whose pattern the GCC countries are promulgating visa regime - was created in 1985 and allows people and goods to travel freely, usually without showing travel or customs documents. This creates opportunities for tourism-related revenue for the countries and offers virtually no hurdle for travelers.

The news regarding the Schengen-style visa circulated in May this year when Fatima Al Sairafi, Minister of Tourism in Bahrain, said discussions have been taking place at the ministerial level among GCC nations on how to achieve a unified single visa.

The Gulf countries are now looking to implement a visa that would allow visitors to travel between countries that make up the Gulf bloc with ease and comfort as currently, tourists have to get visas for the six Gulf countries separately.