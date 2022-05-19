Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 19 May 2022
08:26 AM | 19 May, 2022
Share
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 132,200 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 113,300. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 103,858 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 121,182.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 132,200
|PKR 1,576
|Karachi
|PKR 132,200
|PKR 1,576
|Islamabad
|PKR 132,200
|PKR 1,576
|Peshawar
|PKR 132,200
|PKR 1,576
|Quetta
|PKR 132,200
|PKR 1,576
|Sialkot
|PKR 132,200
|PKR 1,576
|Attock
|PKR 132,200
|PKR 1,576
|Gujranwala
|PKR 132,200
|PKR 1,576
|Jehlum
|PKR 132,200
|PKR 1,576
|Multan
|PKR 132,200
|PKR 1,576
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 132,200
|PKR 1,576
|Gujrat
|PKR 132,200
|PKR 1,576
|Nawabshah
|PKR 132,200
|PKR 1,576
|Chakwal
|PKR 132,200
|PKR 1,576
|Hyderabad
|PKR 132,200
|PKR 1,576
|Nowshehra
|PKR 132,200
|PKR 1,576
|Sargodha
|PKR 132,200
|PKR 1,576
|Faisalabad
|PKR 132,200
|PKR 1,576
|Mirpur
|PKR 132,200
|PKR 1,576
- Pakistan agriculture facing severe water shortage06:33 AM | 16 May, 2022
- Effects of severe heat wave on crops in Pakistan06:17 PM | 11 May, 2022
- What can farmers do to increase the efficiency of fertilizers?07:21 PM | 6 May, 2022
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- Donald Blome takes oath as new US ambassador to Pakistan10:01 AM | 19 May, 2022
- Russian soldiers pleads guilty to killing Ukrainian civilian in first ...09:44 AM | 19 May, 2022
- Joint action needed to tackle food security challenges, says FM ...09:06 AM | 19 May, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:00 AM | 19 May, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 19 May 202208:26 AM | 19 May, 2022
Mathira’s new bold photo at beach sets internet on fire
05:12 PM | 18 May, 2022
- Sajal Aly drops the cutest throwback picture with sister Saboor Aly11:14 PM | 18 May, 2022
- Mehwish Hayat and HSY pair up for an upcoming telefilm06:45 PM | 18 May, 2022
- Ayeza Khan shares loved-up photos with Danish Taimoor05:57 PM | 18 May, 2022
- Dollar hits all-time high at Rs19212:45 PM | 12 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022