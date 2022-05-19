Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 19 May 2022

08:26 AM | 19 May, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 19 May 2022
Source: File Photo
Share

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 132,200 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 113,300. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 103,858 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 121,182.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 132,200 PKR 1,576
Karachi PKR 132,200 PKR 1,576
Islamabad PKR 132,200 PKR 1,576
Peshawar PKR 132,200 PKR 1,576
Quetta PKR 132,200 PKR 1,576
Sialkot PKR 132,200 PKR 1,576
Attock PKR 132,200 PKR 1,576
Gujranwala PKR 132,200 PKR 1,576
Jehlum PKR 132,200 PKR 1,576
Multan PKR 132,200 PKR 1,576
Bahawalpur PKR 132,200 PKR 1,576
Gujrat PKR 132,200 PKR 1,576
Nawabshah PKR 132,200 PKR 1,576
Chakwal PKR 132,200 PKR 1,576
Hyderabad PKR 132,200 PKR 1,576
Nowshehra PKR 132,200 PKR 1,576
Sargodha PKR 132,200 PKR 1,576
Faisalabad PKR 132,200 PKR 1,576
Mirpur PKR 132,200 PKR 1,576

More From This Category
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 18 May 2022
08:13 AM | 18 May, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 17 May 2022
08:15 AM | 17 May, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 16 May 2022
08:26 AM | 16 May, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 15 May 2022
08:52 AM | 15 May, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 14 May 2022
08:08 AM | 14 May, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 13 May 2022
08:13 AM | 13 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mathira’s new bold photo at beach sets internet on fire
05:12 PM | 18 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr