Gold price jumps Rs600 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – The gold price in Pakistan increased by Rs600 per tola to reach Rs126,350 per tola in Pakistan on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams also edged up byRs515 and it was traded at Rs108,325 today in the domestic market.

The international gold price also witnessed a whopping increase of $30 per ounce to reach $1,886.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs1,450 per tola and Rs1,243.14 per 10 grams today.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs1,460 per tola and Rs1,251.71 per 10 grams.