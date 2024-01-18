Search

Imran Khan wants Nawaz Sharif's name on ECL – but why?

Web Desk
10:11 AM | 18 Jan, 2024
RAWALPINDI – Pakistan's ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan, who remains in jail since August last year, has continued firing salvos at his rivals, mainly PML-N and establishment.

The incarcerated leader while facing one of the darkest era of his political career now mentiooned PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif's name on Exit Control List (ECL) until the upcoming elections, predicting Sharif's departure to London.

Speaking with journalists at Adiala Jail, the former premier makes startling statement as he sees February 8 a shocking day for other political bigwigs.

Khan quoted the verses of Holy Quran, mentioned ramification for societies that deviate from the principles of good and evil. Quran mentions hypocrites aligning with evil and opposing good, PTI chief said.

The former cricket star again raised voice for his party members who are being picked and asked to leave PTI. He also lamented verdict on bat electoral symbol, questioning the level playing field.

PTI leader called on Supreme Court to look into the human rights violations, particularly the registration of FIRs against PTI members ahead of election campaigns.

The outspoken politician reiterated his determination to fight for freedom, opposing idea of accepting slavery. 

