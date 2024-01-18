Lahore-Islamabad Motorway, other key highways closed for traffic amid dense fog

LAHORE – Heavy fog in Punjab disrupted road travel and flight operations, drastically reducing visibility to few metres and cloaking the country's second-largest city Lahore in a surreal blanket.

As thick fog shrouded parts of Punjab, several sections of Motorways were closed to all kinds of traffic on Thursday.

Commuters on main highways and motorways faced limited visibility and the situation forced the motorway police to close key routes including M1, M2, M5, and N5.

NHMP urged citizens to avoid unnecessary travel and exercise caution if they must venture out.

Motorway Fog Update

Motorway police also appealed to drivers to use alternate routes for traveling, and urged drivers to drive at a slow pace besides using fog lights.

Other than road travel, National Highways have also been closed due to low visibility.