PTI minister Murad Saeed's father arrested in Australia 

ISLAMABAD - Father of PTI's energetic lawmaker Murad Saeed has been arrested at Melbourne airport over incomplete documentation, local media reported on Monday.

Saeedullah landed at the airport in Australian early today where he was intercepted by local authorities for questioning.

He, according to a private news channel, could not satisfy the airport authorities and thus he was taken into custody.

Murad Saeed is current Federal Minister for Communications and Federal Minister for Postal Services in office since 17 December 2018.