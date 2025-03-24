Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Met office predicts rains across Pakistan from March 25

Weather Update Lahores First Winter Rain Brings Chill In Punjab Capital

KARACHI – The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted that a strong westerly wave is likely to approach western/upper parts of the country on Monday night and affect upper and central parts from March 25 to 27.

Under the influence of this weather system, widespread rain-wind/thunderstorm (snow over mountains) with few heavy falls is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Guanche and Shigar, and Kashmir’s Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber and Mirpur from 25th to 28th March with occasional gaps.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rain-wind/thunderstorm (snow over high mountains) with few heavy falls/hailstorms is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Bunner, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi from 25th to 27th March with occasional gaps.

Rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely in Waziristan, Kohat, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Bannu and D.I. Khan on 25th and 26th March. Isolated hailstorm is also expected during the period.

Furthermore, rain-wind/thunderstorm with few hailstorms is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad from 25th to 27th March with occasional gaps.

Rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Bhakkar, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, T.T Singh, Jhang, Muzaffargarh, Taunsa Sharif and Khanewal on 25th and 26th March.

Simialry, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Quetta, Ziarat, Zhob, Musakhel, Chaman, Mastung, Pishin, Qilla Abdullah, Qilla Saifullah, Loralai, Barkhan, Sibbi, Khuzdar, Chaghi and Noshki on 25th and 26th March.

However, wind/duststorm is expected at isolated places in upper parts of the province from 25th and 26th March.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

