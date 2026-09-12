Pakistan makes NADRA vaccination certificate mandatory for international travel

ISLAMABAD – The Airport Health Department has made a NADRA-issued vaccination certificate mandatory for passengers travelling abroad from September 14.

According to officials, passengers will not be allowed to board international flights without showing a vaccination card issued by the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

The requirement will apply to all international travellers, including Umrah pilgrims, who will be required to obtain their vaccination certificates before departure.

The Airport Health Department has also directed all airlines to ensure that vaccination cards of passengers travelling internationally are properly checked. Umrah pilgrims will also be subject to the same verification process.

To facilitate vaccination arrangements, the federal government’s civil dispensary has been designated as the sole vaccination centre. Passengers who wish to receive vaccination at the airport have been advised to arrive at least six hours before their scheduled flight.

Vaccination services will be available at the international departure area, while the online registration process will also be completed there. Authorities said the arrangements are intended to make the process easier and prevent inconvenience for passengers travelling abroad.

The new requirement is set to take effect from September 14 and will cover international passengers, including those travelling for Umrah.