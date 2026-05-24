JazzWorld advances Net-Zero 2050 push through global partner ESG recognition program

ISLAMABAD – JazzWorld has strengthened its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) transformation agenda by recognizing key ecosystem partners for advancing sustainability performance across its supply chain, reinforcing its long-term Net-Zero 2050 ambition.

The initiative highlights JazzWorld’s growing focus on integrating ESG principles across its value chain, with particular emphasis on Scope 3 emissions reduction, a critical area for long-term decarbonization and resilient business operations. The company is working closely with strategic suppliers and partners to improve ESG maturity, enhance transparency, promote responsible sourcing, and accelerate sustainability alignment across network, technology, enterprise, and operational domains.

Through a structured supplier ESG engagement program, participating partners underwent ESG assessments, sustainability reviews, and collaborative sessions aimed at identifying high-impact emissions sources, strengthening governance frameworks, and developing actionable pathways toward lower-carbon operations and long-term value creation.

Speaking at ceremony, Syed Zaheer Mehdi emphasized the importance of extending sustainability leadership beyond organizational boundaries. He stated that meaningful ESG progress, especially across supply chains—requires long-term collaboration, shared accountability, and collective action. He added that responsible value chains are not only an environmental necessity but also a strategic driver of resilience, transparency, innovation, and sustainable growth.

At the event, Ericsson received the Outstanding ESG Leadership Award in recognition of its governance standards, sustainability integration, and continued commitment to responsible business practices. Other partners including Huawei, Nokia, ZTE, Mobiserve, Highrise Technologies, and Teradata were also recognized for demonstrating strong ESG progress and contributing to a more resilient, sustainability-aligned supply chain ecosystem.

The initiative forms part of JazzWorld’s broader ESG roadmap centered on climate resilience, ethical governance, digital inclusion, and sustainable ecosystem development. The company plans to further expand supplier engagement programs, strengthen ESG performance monitoring, and deepen collaborative efforts to advance environmental stewardship and responsible business practices across its global value chain.