Budget 2026-27: Punjab govt announces 10,000 laptops, thousands of scholarships to boost youth support

LAHORE – Punjab government unveiled education-focused package in its 2026–27 Budget, placing schools, colleges, and student welfare at the center of its development agenda.

According to the proposed financial plan, Rs750 billion has been earmarked for the education sector, making up more than 15 percent of the total provincial budget. Finance Minister said the allocation shows long-term vision to strengthen learning outcomes, modernize classrooms, and expand access to quality education across urban and rural areas alike.

At the heart of the digital transformation drive is the continuation of CM Punjab Laptop Program, under which 110,000 laptops will be distributed to students across the province to bridge the digital divide and equip young learners with essential technological tools in an increasingly digital world.

Financial support for students has also been expanded under the Honhaar Scholarship Program, which has been allocated 15 billion rupees to benefit more than 100,000 students, helping thousands pursue higher education without financial barriers.

The government’s School Meal Program continues to expand across 13 districts, providing nutritious milk to over a million students. Officials highlight that the program targets malnutrition concerns that have affected nearly half of school-age children in the province.

Infrastructure reforms are also key pillar of the budget. Through PEIMA-led initiatives, schools across Punjab are being mapped and upgraded, with focus on missing facilities, additional classrooms, and the rehabilitation of unsafe buildings. The government says modern technology is being used to identify gaps in the education system more efficiently than ever before.

Special education received notable attention as well. After the establishment of the province’s first autism school in Lahore, the government plans to expand autism education centers to every division, ensuring specialized support for children with developmental needs.

Higher education is also undergoing a technological upgrade, with IT labs planned in 244 colleges, benefiting nearly half a million students. Additionally, new centers of excellence, leadership institutes, and STEAM laboratories are being developed to promote science, innovation, and critical thinking among youth.