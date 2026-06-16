ICC fines Pakistan Women’s team for slow over-rate against India

DUBAI – The International Cricket Council (ICC) has fined the Pakistan women’s cricket team for a slow over-rate during their match against India in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

According to the ICC, Pakistan have been fined 5 percent of their match fee for failing to bowl their overs within the stipulated time, finishing one over behind the required rate in the game against India.

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana admitted the offence and accepted the sanction imposed by the ICC.

It should be noted that on Sunday in Birmingham, India defeated Pakistan by 64 runs in a Group 1 match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. Batting first, India scored 170 runs in their 20 overs, while Pakistan were bowled out for 106 runs while chasing a target of 171.