US Envoy in Pakistan shares love for local food, cricket and wedding culture

ISLAMABAD – The US Chargé d’Affaires in Pakistan, Natalie Baker, has shared her favorite experiences in the country, praising Pakistani hospitality, cuisine, cricket culture, and vibrant wedding celebrations.

In an interview shared on the U.S. Embassy’s official Instagram account, Natalie Baker said she spends her free time with friends and enjoys traveling across different parts of Pakistan to explore new places and experiences.

She said that since coming to Pakistan, she has developed a strong interest in cricket, although she admitted that she is still learning the rules and finer details of the game.

When asked which aspect of Pakistani culture Americans should better understand, she highlighted the warmth and hospitality of the Pakistani people as the most important.

Speaking about Pakistani food, Baker said that palak paneer is among her favorite dishes, and she also enjoys dal. She added that tea and pakoras in Pakistan are also very delicious.

Discussing local traditions, she said she particularly loves Pakistani wedding festivities, describing the events—from mehndi to barat and walima—as a “magical series of celebrations.”