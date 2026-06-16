Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Per Tola and 10 Gram Gold, Silver Prices – 16 June 2026

Per Tola Gold prices gained Rs10,800 in Pakistan, pushing the rate to Rs455,136 in the local market on Tuesday. The latest increase comes just a day after another major spike.
Gold Rates in Pakistan
|Unit
|New Price
|Gold Per Tola
|Rs455,136
|Gold 10 Grams
|Rs389,60
|Gold Per Ounce
|$4,327
|Silver Per Tola
|Rs7,509
For 10-gram category, prices soared by Rs9,720, taking the new rate to Rs389,600. Internationally, gold prices also continued their relentless rise, gaining $108 per ounce to hit $4,327.
The global uncertainty and strong investor demand for safe-haven assets are continuing to fuel the precious metal’s record-breaking rally.
Meanwhile, silver prices also joined the bullish trend in Pakistan, jumping by Rs230 to reach Rs7,509 per tola.