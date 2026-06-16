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Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Per Tola and 10 Gram Gold, Silver Prices – 16 June 2026

By Our Correspondent
8:15 am | Jun 16, 2026
Gold Price Drops By Rs2400 Per Tola In Pakistan

Per Tola Gold prices gained Rs10,800 in Pakistan, pushing the rate to Rs455,136 in the local market on Tuesday. The latest increase comes just a day after another major spike.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Unit New Price
Gold Per Tola Rs455,136
Gold 10 Grams Rs389,60
Gold Per Ounce $4,327
Silver Per Tola Rs7,509

For 10-gram category, prices soared by Rs9,720, taking the new rate to Rs389,600. Internationally, gold prices also continued their relentless rise, gaining $108 per ounce to hit $4,327.

The global uncertainty and strong investor demand for safe-haven assets are continuing to fuel the precious metal’s record-breaking rally.

Meanwhile, silver prices also joined the bullish trend in Pakistan, jumping by Rs230 to reach Rs7,509 per tola.

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